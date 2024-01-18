Man who fell from Dundee flat window dies following arrest of Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law in connection with incident

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law had been arrested and released, pending further enquiries, over the incident, which took place in Dundee

A man who fell from a flat window in Dundee, in an incident that led to the arrest of Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law, has died in hospital.

Police have confirmed the 36-year-old man died on Wednesday.

The man had been seriously injured in the fall, which occurred on Morgan Street on January 10. He was subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Mr Yousaf’s brother-in-law Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, was arrested on Monday, alongside Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, in connection with the incident. The trio was later released, pending further inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8:20am on 10 January, we received a report a man had fallen from a block of flats in the Morgan Street area of Dundee.

"A 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he died on 17 January."

Mr El-Nakla is the brother of the First Minister’s wife Nadia.

He separately appeared alongside Mr Stewart and Ms McGowan on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, having been charged with supplying heroin and being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.