Man who burned Scottish mother-of-two alive jailed for her rape and murder

A man who burned a mother-of-two alive has been jailed for 24 years for her rape and murder.

Rhys Bennett admitted sexually assaulting and killing Jill Barclay in Aberdeen on September 17 last year when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The court heard that after raping the 47-year-old, he poured petrol on her and set her alight.

He was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 24 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Sentencing Bennett, Lord Arthurson said: "Your crimes against Ms Barclay were unimaginably wicked and indeed medieval in their barbarity."

Ms Barclay leaves behind a partner and two children aged six and eight.

In a statement read outside court after the sentencing by Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, her family paid tribute to her as a "deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter".

They added: "She didn't deserve to die that day and especially in the unspeakable, brutal way it happened. This man has taken so much from us and changed our lives forever."

Bennett, 23, from Ballingry in Fife, appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit.

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC told the court forensic evidence suggested Ms Barclay had been alive when she had been set on fire.

Bennett did not know her before the attack, and met her while she was on a night out.

He and his colleagues had been drinking at the Spider's Web pub, in the Dyce area, where he met his victim.

He followed her as she made her way home, before launching an attack Lord Arthurson said "plainly involved extreme, sustained and frankly feral violence".

In Farburn Gatehouse, he assaulted Ms Barclay by repeatedly hitting and kicking her, stamping on her head and body, and hitting her head against a down pipe.

He then raped her, before pouring petrol on her and setting her alight.

Ms Glancy told the court a man in the area that night heard "a high pitch scream by a female voice, followed by her shouting 'no, no, no'".

Another woman told police she heard a female scream, but after listening from her back garden for a while she put it down to guests from a nearby hotel.

Security camera footage captured parts of Ms Barclay's final journey. As she approached the area near Farburn Gatehouse, Bennett had overtaken her – but the court was told it was impossible to work out if there had been any interaction between them.

Ms Glancy told the court: "He slows at one point, turning backwards as if looking to see where Jill Barclay is.

"Jill Barclay then appears some 25 seconds later. She is walking extremely slowly. She then stops for several seconds before slowly making her way in the same direction of the accused.

"The footage is quite chilling. It shows Jill Barclay is wary of being too close to the accused.”