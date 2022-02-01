Man taken to Glasgow hospital with 'serious injuries' after being assaulted across from Royston Primary School

A 35-year-old man has sustained serious injuries from an assault, which took place across the road from Royston Primary School in Glasgow.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:11 pm

He was assaulted on Royston Road, at around 3.50pm on Monday, 31 January.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he remains with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police enquiries have established that several men were in the area around the time of the incident.

Read More

Read More
Captain Sir Tom Moore: Glasgow man found guilty over 'grossly offensive' tweet.

Officers are keen to speak with the men, who were described as being local and in their 30s and 40s.

Detective Constable Holly Canning said: “This incident took place in a busy part of the city, in broad daylight, so we believe there will be a number of pedestrians and motorists who could have seen the attack.“We are asking for anyone with information or potential dashcam footage to please come forward”.

"Any information could assist our enquiries, so please call 101, quoting incident 2250 of 31 January”.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, after a man was assaulted across the road from Royston Primary School.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.