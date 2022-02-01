He was assaulted on Royston Road, at around 3.50pm on Monday, 31 January.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he remains with serious injuries.

Police enquiries have established that several men were in the area around the time of the incident.

Officers are keen to speak with the men, who were described as being local and in their 30s and 40s.

Detective Constable Holly Canning said: “This incident took place in a busy part of the city, in broad daylight, so we believe there will be a number of pedestrians and motorists who could have seen the attack.“We are asking for anyone with information or potential dashcam footage to please come forward”.

"Any information could assist our enquiries, so please call 101, quoting incident 2250 of 31 January”.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

