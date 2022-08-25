Man sentenced for non-recent sexual assaults
A man who pleaded guilty to non-recent assault and sexual offences in the Buchan area has been jailed for nine years.
John Sinclair, 72, last month admitted to offences which took place between 1974 and 1980.
He was remanded in custody and sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Detectives from Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit (North East) led the investigation into the case and Sinclair was arrested and charged on 3 October, 2019.
Detective Inspector Anna Johnston said: "We welcome the sentencing of John Sinclair and I would like to thank the victims in this case who assisted us with our investigation. The passage of time does not make these incidents any easier to talk about and their bravery is to be commended.
" I would like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who has or is being subjected to any form of abuse or harm to get in touch with the police and report it.”