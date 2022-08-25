Man sentenced for non-recent sexual assaults

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Sinclair

John Sinclair, 72, last month admitted to offences which took place between 1974 and 1980.

He was remanded in custody and sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Detectives from Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit (North East) led the investigation into the case and Sinclair was arrested and charged on 3 October, 2019.

Detective Inspector Anna Johnston said: "We welcome the sentencing of John Sinclair and I would like to thank the victims in this case who assisted us with our investigation. The passage of time does not make these incidents any easier to talk about and their bravery is to be commended.