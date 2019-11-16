Man 'lurking' among trees followed woman after exposing himself to another

A man was seen 'lurking' between trees before indecently exposing himself to a woman and following another in a Glasgow park yesterday afternoon.

Police have launched inquiries to trace the man, who was seen with his trousers down in Queens Parks, where he showed himself to a woman.

He has been described as a man in his mid-30s of Asian appearance and medium to large build, and was seen wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.

Someone fitting the same description was later reported following another woman.

According to reports by STV, the victim said the man was 'acting strangely' and 'lurking' among the trees as he walked parallel to her, stopping when she stopped and taking the same route.

When she noticed him they had a 'weird stare-off' before he 'shuffled back into the trees'.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At around 1.25pm on Friday November 15, officers attended Queens Park in Glasgow after a report was received relating to a man indecently exposing himself.

"Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone who was in the area of the park and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to call police on the 101 number."