Man left seriously injured after confronting robber

A man has been seriously injured after confronting an intruder in his house.

Police were called to the scene in Stronsay Court, Irvine, North Ayrshire at around 11.15am on Sunday.

The injured man, who is in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Police said that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Crosshouse Hospital for assessment.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.