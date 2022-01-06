The incident took place shortly before 5am on Monday, December 27, in Finavon Terrace, Dundee.

The suspects arrived in the area in a black 4x4 style vehicle and proceeded to damage the windows of a property and another car on the street.

They then chased a 23-year-old man north along Finavon Terrace before hitting him with the car. The suspects then got out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for information to help with their enquiries into this incident.

Officers have described the vehicle as a black 4x4 with a cream interior and distinctive alloy wheels. The driver was white and had a tribal tattoo covering half his face.

​Inspector Chris Boath said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge anyone who saw or heard a disturbance around that time to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“From our enquiries so far, this appears to have been a targeted attack and I would assure people we are thoroughly investigating to identify those responsible.”

If you have any information on this incident you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0593 of December 27, 2021.

Alternatively if you would like to report something anonymously you can contact Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

