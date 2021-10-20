John Robertson, 35, was arrested on May 28, 2020, after officers searched his home in Blantyre.

They found some white power, which was later confirmed to be low purity cocaine worth an estimated £4,000, as well as equipment including scales and a cashing counting machine.

A holdall containing just under £390,000 was also recovered.

Mr Robertson was arrested and pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, July 22 to a drug trafficking offence with a serious and organised crime aggravation.

Detective Inspector Tom Gillan of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) said: “I hope that Robertson’s sentencing sends out a strong message to those involved in the supply of drugs that we are committed to tracking you down and taking action. You cannot profit from other people’s misery and expect to get away with it.

“Together with our partners, we’re dedicated to continuing our fight against those involved in serious and organised crime to make our communities safer.”

NCA operations manager Robert Miles said: “It is quite clear from the evidence we recovered from his home that Robertson was involved in the transportation of drugs and cash on behalf of organised crime.

“Tackling this form of criminality is a priority for us. Working with Police Scotland through the Organised Crime Partnership we are determined to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in bringing class A drugs to Scotland.”

