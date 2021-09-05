Man hospitalised after Edinburgh hit and run incident

Police are hunting for a driver following a hit and run in Edinburgh which left a man needing hospital treatment.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 12:49 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The incident, which took place in Gorgie Road on Friday night, is thought to have involved a white car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An eyewitness report indicates a man was struck by the vehicle while crossing at a set of traffic lights.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Edinburgh's Gorgie Road on Friday night.

It’s believed the driver fled the scene via McLeod Street.

Read More

Read More
Police Scotland appeal for witnesses after two die in crashes

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Gorgie Road in Edinburgh just before 8pm on Friday, September 3 following a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

“The vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival and enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace it.

“Anyone who can assist with this, or witnessed the crash, should contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 3131 of September 3.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.