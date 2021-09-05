Man hospitalised after Edinburgh hit and run incident

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The incident, which took place in Gorgie Road on Friday night, is thought to have involved a white car.

An eyewitness report indicates a man was struck by the vehicle while crossing at a set of traffic lights.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Edinburgh's Gorgie Road on Friday night.

It’s believed the driver fled the scene via McLeod Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Gorgie Road in Edinburgh just before 8pm on Friday, September 3 following a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

“The vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival and enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace it.

“Anyone who can assist with this, or witnessed the crash, should contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 3131 of September 3.”

