The woman’s death is being treated as suspicious after the body was discovered at an address on Stoneywood Road on Saturday.

Police Scotland have confirmed a “heavy police presence” will continue at the area while a probe into the death continues and a full forensic examination is carried out.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area of Stoneywood Road, Dyce, whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

Police will maintain a high presence in Dyce following the woman's death. (Credit: John Devlin)

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.