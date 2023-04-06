All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
20 minutes ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
33 minutes ago Man found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off Arthur’s Seat
48 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
Breaking

Man found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off Arthur’s Seat

A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off Arthur’s Seat

By Dan Barker
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST

Kashif Anwar, 29, was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in the city of murdering Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the hill, causing her multiple blunt force injuries and ultimately her death, and that of her unborn child.

The man, from Leeds in West Yorkshire, denied the charge but after a week-long trial a jury found him responsible.

He faces a life sentence.

A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off the edge of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off the edge of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off the edge of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Javed, who was around 17 weeks pregnant when she was pushed, used her dying words to reveal it was her abusive husband who caused her to fall around 50ft down the hillside.

Daniyah Rafique, 24, managed to reach to the dying employment lawyer on the side of the landmark in the Scottish capital, where she was told: “Don’t let my husband near me, he pushed me.”

The court heard Pc Rhiannon Clutton, 35, was told by Ms Javed her husband pushed her because she “told him I wanted to end (the marriage)”.