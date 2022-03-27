Police said the pedestrian was hit by a Honda Jazz on the A851 Kilbeg Road at around 10.10pm on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed. Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward as they continue their enquiries into the accident.
Sergeant Ewan Calder of the road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.”
If you have any information on the accident on Saturday night you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4161 of March 26, 2022.