Police said the pedestrian was hit by a Honda Jazz on the A851 Kilbeg Road at around 10.10pm on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed. Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward as they continue their enquiries into the accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Ewan Calder of the road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information on the accident on Saturday night you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4161 of March 26, 2022.

A man has died after being hit by a car on the Isle of Skye on the A851.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.