Jury returns not proven verdict on murder charge

A 65-year-old man has been cleared of murdering a retired Fettes College teacher whose body was found next to a wall in Northumberland.

Paul Black, 65, was on trial at Edinburgh High Court accused of the murder of Peter Coshan, 75, at his flat in Leith on either August 11 or 12 2022.

On Friday the jury returned a not proven verdict on the murder charge, however Black was found guilty of perverting the course of justice, after admitting this during the course of the trial.

Mr Coshan, a former biology teacher, had been lured to Black’s Seafield Road address by his flatmate Paul McNaughton, who pleaded guilty to his murder last year.

The jury retired to begin its deliberations on Friday and returned its verdict in the afternoon.

McNaughton, 29, pleaded guilty last year to murdering Mr Coshan and perverting the course of justice.

In his evidence to the trial, McNaughton blamed Black for suffocating Mr Coshan, claiming his own role was luring Mr Coshan, a former lover, to the flat on Seafield Road in Leith.

During the trial, Black admitted perverting the course of justice by driving Mr Coshan’s body to Northumberland to dispose of it, and by lying to police who visited his flat as part of their investigation, and Judge Lord Scott instructed the jury to find him guilty of this charge.

Judge Lord Scott told the jury that “concert or joint criminal responsibility” was key to the case against Black, and said they had to decide whether the two men were jointly responsible for the murder.

He said: “If you are satisfied that the accused and Paul McNaughton were acting together with the joint purpose of committing this crime, that their purpose involved killing Peter Coshan or carried a foreseeable risk that he would be killed, and in carrying it out either the accused or Paul McNaughton killed Peter Coshan, then the accused would be guilty of murder if he actively associated himself with that purpose by word or action.”

