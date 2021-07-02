Man charged with assault over Professor Chris Whitty incident

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way in Romford, east London, was charged by postal requsition on Thursday evening and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 30, the Metropolitan Police said.

An investigation was launched after Prof Whitty was accosted by a group of men in St James’s Park around 7:20pm on Sunday.

Officers spoke to Prof Whitty, who did not suffer any injuries, and checked his welfare.

A man has been charged after this still was taken from video appearing to show Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, being harassed in a park. Picture: PA Wire

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media.

The Met said officers had reviewed the footage and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team.