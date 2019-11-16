Man charged over discovery of £40,000 worth of cocaine in car

A suspected drug smuggler has been charged after a car with £40,000-worth of cocaine was stopped en route from England to Aberdeen.

The 32-year-old driver of the white Volvo was pulled over on the A90 near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, on Thursday afternoon by police, who allegedly discovered 281.9 grams of cocaine in the back of the car.

Police Scotland said the man was arrested and charged with drug offences and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Officers believe the cocaine has a street value of approximately £40,000 and Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, of Ellon CID, said: "We are committed to detecting and stopping those who bring drugs into Scotland.

"This seizure means that a significant amount of controlled drugs will now not make it onto our streets.

"We are constantly building our intelligence on drug-related issues and organised crime groups behind this type of criminality.

"We would urge anyone with information about the supply of drugs to report what they know to the police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.