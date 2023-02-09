A 53-year-old man who has been charged by police in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels is due to appear in court on Thursday.

The man is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

The girl was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday evening, prompting a large-scale search operation involving a police helicopter, mountain rescue teams, and specialist divers.

Members of the public also joined the emergency services in the search, which went on until Monday evening, with support also provided from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Officers wait outside Selkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander, said: “I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident. The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.

“We believe this incident to be contained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“There will be increased high visibility patrols in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time.”

Chief superintendent Paton had previously described the scale of the search as “a huge operation”.

A police officer taking part in door to door inquiries in the area near to Gala Park, Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, where police are searching for missing 11-year-old Kaitlyn Easson, who was last seen in the park at 5.30pm on Sunday evening. Picture: PA

The child had been last seen in Galashiels town centre around 5:45pm on Sunday and she was reported missing later that night.