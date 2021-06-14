Man charged over death of 35-year-old West Lothian man as police continue probe

Dean Ritchie was pronounced dead at the scene in Mosside Drive. Pictures: Google/Police Scotland

Dean Ritchie, from Blackburn, died at an address in the town’s Mosside Drive in the early hours of Saturday, June 12. Police and paramedics were called to the property at around 12.50am and the 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Ritchie’s family has been informed.

Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Dean’s family has been left devastated by his death and it is vital we find answers for them. We are continuing enquiries in order to piece together Dean’s movements prior to his death and to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Dean Ritchie.

“I believe members of the local community have information which could assist our ongoing enquiries and I would appeal to them to do the right thing and come forward. Families need to know why they have lost a loved one.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team via 101, quoting incident number 0208 of Saturday, 12 June, 2021. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.