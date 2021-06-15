Man charged over body found in hospital grounds

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

Stephen Quigley, 26, from Neilston, East Renfrewshire, was found dead near the Royal Alexandra Hospital off Craw Road in Paisley on March 24, said Police Scotland.

Officers have arrested and charged a man aged 26 over the death.

He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

