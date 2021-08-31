Gary More died after he was shot at his home in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire on the night of September 6, 2018.

Two other men, Neil Anderson and Thomas Guthrie, have already been convicted and sentenced for their involvement in the murder.

Police Scotland have now said they have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the death.

Man charged over 2018 murder of Gary More in Airdrie

The same man has also been charged with the serious assault of a 63-year-old man on Carlton Place, Glasgow on July 19 2018.

A second man, aged 26, has also been charged with the same serious assault.

Both men are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, the senior investigating officer from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Inquiries such as this are complex, challenging and can take time.

“My thoughts remain with the family of Gary More.”

