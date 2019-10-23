Man charged for sending offensive email to chief who dropped Fireman Sam as mascot

A man has been charged by police investigating an allegedly offensive email sent to a fire chief after his brigade dropped Fireman Sam as a mascot.

Lincolnshire Police said Jeremy Flashman, 55, was charged with sending an offensive or indecent communication, relating to an email, telephone call and voicemail sent on 11 September.

READ MORE: Fireman Sam axed as fire service mascot as 'he is not inclusive enough'

Flashman, from Kings Road in Southminster, Essex, was interviewed under caution at a police station in the county on 11 October.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on 31 October.

It emerged last month that Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service had decided to drop Fireman Sam as a mascot amid concerns about whether the children's TV character reflected the modern fire service.

READ MORE: ‘Woke’ Fire Brigade picks wrong target in attack on Fireman Sam – Aidan Smith

Lincolnshire Chief Fire Officer Les Britzman said the mascot was "outdated" and did not help sell the fire safety message.