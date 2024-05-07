Man charged following chainsaw incident in which two Police Scotland officers injured

A 30-year-old has been charged after a man was seen running with what appeared to be a chainsaw following a crash, with two police officers injured.

The disturbance happened following a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle on Glasgow Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire around 1pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said that two officers were injured and were treated by paramedics. The force said a 30-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.