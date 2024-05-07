Man charged following chainsaw incident in which two Police Scotland officers injured
A 30-year-old has been charged after a man was seen running with what appeared to be a chainsaw following a crash, with two police officers injured.
The disturbance happened following a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle on Glasgow Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire around 1pm on Monday.
Police Scotland said that two officers were injured and were treated by paramedics. The force said a 30-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court in due course. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.