Man charged after Scottish house fire leaves one person dead

A man has been arrested and charged after a house fire in Paisley left one person dead.

By Douglas Barrie
Monday, 10th May 2021, 7:58 pm
Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at Whites Bridge Avenue in the Renfrewshire town at around 10.05pm on Thursday.

John Dalziel was found inside the property and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The 47-year-old died there a short time later.

Police confirmed on Monday a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

