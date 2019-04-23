Man arrested following murder of Bradley Welsh in Edinburgh’s Chester Street

Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh.

In a statement released today, police said: “A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 48-year-old Bradley Welsh in Chester Street, Edinburgh, on Wednesday 17th April.

Tributes have been paid to Bradley who was known for his community work. Picture: TSPL

“He has been released pending further inquiries.

“This investigation is continuing and anyone who has information, but has yet to come forward, is asked to do so immediately.”

READ MORE: Bradley Welsh murder: Devastated family won’t seek revenge for fatal shooting

Bradley Welsh was shot outside his home in the city’s Chester Street at about 8pm last Wednesday. He died at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched and police forensics teams searched the area outside of his property for evidence.

Police said he was targeted outside of his home after returning from training at Holyrood Boxing Gym, which he owned.

Mr Welsh’s family were inside the property at the time, initially unaware of what had happened.

Many left tributes at the scene and outside of Mr Welsh’s gym following his death.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, a close friend and fellow Hibs supporter, also paid tribute and said his ‘heart is broken.’

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.