45-year-old Nicola Kirk later died.

The incident happened at Whitesands around 8:15pm on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where she later died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has now been named by Police Scotland as Nicola Kirk.

A 26-year-old woman was also struck by the car, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Detective Inspector Dean Little said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.