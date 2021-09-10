Man arrested and charged in connection with Dundee death

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 10th September 2021
At around 2.55pm on Wednesday, September 8, police officers received reports that a man had been seriously injured at a property on Ballindean Terrace, Dundee.

Police Scotland officers attended the property but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “Officers have carried out extensive inquiries following this death and specialist officers are supporting the family.

"There continues to be an increased police presence in the area as our investigation continues and we thank the local community for their cooperation with our inquiry.

"Anyone with any concerns should speak to officers.”

The man is due before Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, September 10 and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

