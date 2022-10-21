Man arrested and charged in connection with crypto-fraud

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man and he was charged in relation to crypto-fraud.

On Wednesday, October 19, North East Division’s Cyber Enabled Crime Team, assisted by West Yorkshire Police, executed a search warrant at a property in Halifax.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man and he was charged in relation to crypto-fraud. A reported will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear in court at a later date.

This follows an incident where a 30-year-old man was defrauded of a five figure sum of money in Inverurie.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, of the Divisional Cyber Enabled Crime Team, North East Division, said: “Criminals go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by using any means necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, by working alongside partners across the UK, we aim to disrupt such criminality to protect our communities.

“We treat all reports of cyber fraud with the utmost seriousness and use all resources to tackle the issue.