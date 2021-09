Emergency services were called to Holyrood Park at around 9pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that a 31-year-old woman died at the scene, adding that her death was being treated as suspicious.

They said: "Emergency services attended including the fire service and ambulance.

"The 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later."

Police are still at the scene and are asking walkers to avoid certain paths up the hill.

