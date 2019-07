Have your say

A man has been arrested after two teenagers were sexually assaulted in a busy shopping area.

Police issued an appeal after a girl aged 14 and an 18-year-old woman were touched inappropriately in Glasgow city centre on Monday.

Officers said they have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incidents on Buchanan Street and in the Buchanan Galleries shopping centre.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.