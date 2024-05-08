Man appears in court accused of attempted murder over chainsaw 'incident' in Scottish street

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a chainsaw “incident” in a residential street.

Liridon Kastrati, 30, appeared on petition at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday, charged with attempted murder, breach of the peace, and possession of an offensive weapon (section 47 of the Criminal Law (Consolidation) (Scotland) Act 1995). He was also charged with four road traffic offences.

Footage on social media showed a man running with what appeared to be a chainsaw in a residential street in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Bank Holiday Monday around 1pm. The suspect was apprehended and the road reopened six hours later.