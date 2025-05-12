Glasgow death: Man, 78, charged over death of woman after reports of 'disturbance' in home
A man has been charged with the death of a woman following a disturbance in a Glasgow home.
Margaret McGowan, 71, died after being found seriously injured by emergency services at a house in Newfield Square in Nitshill.
Police officers were called to the scene just before 9.45pm on Saturday, following a report of a disturbance a the property.
A 78-year-old man has since been charged in connection with her death, with police sharing that it was an isolated incident. A report is due to be made to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Jason Nicol said: “This is being treated as a contained incident and there is no wider risk to the public.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and a police presence may remain in the area as this work continues.”