Margaret McGowan, 71, died after being found seriously injured in a Glasgow home on Saturday, May 10.

Margaret McGowan, 71, was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at a home in Glasgow on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged with the death of a woman following a disturbance in a Glasgow home.

Margaret McGowan, 71, died after being found seriously injured by emergency services at a house in Newfield Square in Nitshill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers were called to the scene just before 9.45pm on Saturday, following a report of a disturbance a the property.

A 78-year-old man has since been charged in connection with her death, with police sharing that it was an isolated incident. A report is due to be made to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Jason Nicol said: “This is being treated as a contained incident and there is no wider risk to the public.