Arrest made during Murrayfield Stadium concert

A 64-year-old man has been charged with alleged voyeurism at one of Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concerts.

Police Scotland said the man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence during the concert at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

Superintendent David Happs said: “A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday June 8.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

The American star kicked off the UK leg of her international Eras tour on Friday with the first of three consecutive dates at Murrayfield.