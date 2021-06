A 59-year-old man died following an incident in East Kilbride on Friday.

Images shared on social media showed emergency services at Alison Lea in Calderwood and the area was taped off by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.15pm, officers attended a property in East Kilbride. A 59-year-old man was seriously injured and has since died.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.

