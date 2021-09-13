Man, 36, appears in court after five pedestrians hit by car in Edinburgh

He made no plea and has been remanded in custody

Mohamed Bouhnika, 36, was arrested and charged after the incident which happened in Rose Street shortly before 1am on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three women – aged 37, 22 and 65 – and two men, aged 39 and 60, were taken to hospital but it is understood only one pedestrian remained in hospital as of Sunday night.

Bouhnika, from Edinburgh, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he was also charged with driving over the limit and failing to stop and give his name and address to the police.