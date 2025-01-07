Man, 25, taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted
A man has been taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted near a West Dunbartonshire primary school.
On Monday at around 3.05pm , the man, 25, was found by police on Cardross Road at the junction of Brucehill Road, Dumbarton.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he was treated for lacerations. He was later released.
Detective constable Nic Neeson said: "Enquiries are at an early stage to gather more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident and trace the person responsible.
"This is a busy area with a primary school nearby. I would appeal to anyone who was on Cardross Road at Brucehill Road around 3pm on Monday afternoon and witnessed this attack, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us.
"I would also ask any drivers with dashcam to please review their footage and get in touch if it holds anything relevant."
Information should be passed to Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 1744 of 6 January.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.