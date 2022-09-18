Mohammed Rahman is accused of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

One of the officers suffered what have been described as "life-changing" injuries to her arm in the attack near Leicester Square.

Another officer suffered neck wounds but is expected to recover fully.

Forensics officers and police at the scene inl London, where two male police officers were stabbed

The two officers - both attached to the Met's Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster - were carrying out routine duties and not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.

Rahman will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, a cricket tournament is being linked to an outbreak of violence in Leicester on Saturday.