Man, 23, charged after £3,000 worth of heroin seized in West Lothian

A 23-year-old man has been charged after police seized £3,000 worth of heroin in West Lothian.

A drug search warrant was carried out at a property in the Jubilee Road area of Whitburn at about 9.15am on Tuesday, 21 January.

Police said a quantity of heroin with an estimated street value of £3,000 was recovered.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Kirstie Mauchline said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and officers use every means possible to remove these illegal substances from our streets and deal with those responsible.

“Local intelligence is an important part of this and anyone with information that can help us to target, disrupt and deter drug dealing should call Police Scotland on 101 or make a report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”