M8 traffic delays due to anti-vax protesters at Bathgate

The disruption, near the vaccination centre at Bathgate Pyramids Business Park, is reportedly a demonstration by anti-vaccination protesters.
Traffic Scotland confirmed the protest in a tweet warning drivers to expect delays.
It said: “Slow traffic on the M8 eastbound J5 to J3A due to a demonstration at Bathgate.
“Delays approx 15 mins.”
The protest comes as drop-in clinics are now available at the Bahgate facility, as in all vaccination centres, for people over the age of 12.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.