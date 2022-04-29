Lynda Spence was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 2011. Two men were jailed for life in 2013 over her death but to date her body has never been found.

Last month it was announced that forensic experts were carrying out a detailed assessment of a remote area near Dunoon, with an operation now launch to further explore the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Chow said: “A detailed assessment of the location has been completed and we have now commenced digging to further explore the site for potential evidence.

Police are carrying out a dig in the search for Lynda Spence

“This will be an extremely detailed operation, involving specialist search teams from Police Scotland, forensic scientists and soil experts from across the United Kingdom.

“The family of Lynda Spence are being kept updated as efforts to establish if her remains are within this area continue.

“I would ask anyone with information to please come forward and speak to officers.”

Colin Coats and Philip Wade were convicted of killing Ms Spence, who was 27-years-old, in April 2013.

Coats was ordered to spend a minimum of 33 years in prison, while Wade was sentenced to serve at least 30 years.

Two other men, David Parker and Paul Smith, were each jailed for 11 years for assaulting Ms Spence and holding her captive.