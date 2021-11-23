Gault, 33, was found injured on a footpath near Buchanan Crescent at around 3am on Tuesday November 16. He died at the scene soon after emergency services arrived.

Police returned to the scene of the crime this morning, Tuesday November 23, between the hours of midnight and 5am. Officers spoke with members of the public to establish if they were in the area the week before and if they had any information.

There is still significant police activity in the area where Gault was found, with officers carrying out door-to-door enquiries and forensics officers searching for evidence that could assist investigators.

Detectives are also reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to forward the investigation.

Despite these efforts, police are still looking for members of the public to come forward with any information.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “Blair’s family is still coming to terms with what has happened and it’s imperative we find out what happened to him and give the family the answers they seek. I would again appeal to members of the public that if you were in the area of Buchannan Gardens and the paths network that runs between the Eliburn and Deans areas in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, or you have any information on what happened to Blair please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the Major Investigation Team via 101, quoting incident number 0290 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.

