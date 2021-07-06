A 15-year-old died after being stabbed in Greenwich at around 5pm and a 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being stabbed in Lambeth just before midnight.
Police were called to Woolwich New Road in Greenwich at 5.23pm and found a 15-year-old boy with stab wounds. They attempted to save his life but he died at the scene around.
Another 15-year-old, who later took himself to hospital suffering from a knife wound, has been arrested on suspicion of the other boy’s murder.
In Lambeth, a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in Oval Place. There have been no arrests.
Superintendent Petra Lazar said of the Greenwich incident: “It is shocking and extremely saddening that a teenage boy has lost his life as the result of knife crime.
“My thoughts at this time are with the family of the boy who has died.”