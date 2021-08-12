Lochaber incident: Crew of sinking catamaran rescued off coast of Scotland

Members of the Mallaig Coastguard Rescue Team were scrambled to help the stricken vessel near Ardtoe, Lochaber, at 3:40pm on Tuesday, August 10.

They joined the Mallaig RNLI lifeboat and Salen Coastguard Rescue Team at the scene, where the catamaran was taking on water after crashing onto the rocky shoreline.

The dual-hulled sailing vessel was towed to Arisaig Marine, where it was bailed out and secured.

