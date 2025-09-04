A ‘serious assault’ took place near Duck Bay Hotel and Restaurant.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image has been released of a man that may be able to assist police with their investigation into a ‘serious assault’ at Loch Lomond.

The alleged assault happened on Auchendennan Road, near to Duck Bay Hotel and Restaurant, at around 9.10pm on Saturday, August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now urging the man in the picture to contact them ‘as soon as possible’ as he may have information that could help with their enquiries.

He is described as white, around 6ft in height and of stocky build with blonde hair and a tattoo on his right arm.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The assault happened on Saturday, August 9. | Police Scotland

He was wearing a dark blue Rangers strip and blue shorts.

Constable Scott Pope said: “We are keen to speak to this man who may have information which could assist with our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage him and anyone who may recognise him to contact us as soon as possible.”