Loch Lomond incident: Police release image of man following 'serious assault' at Scots beauty spot
An image has been released of a man that may be able to assist police with their investigation into a ‘serious assault’ at Loch Lomond.
The alleged assault happened on Auchendennan Road, near to Duck Bay Hotel and Restaurant, at around 9.10pm on Saturday, August 9.
Police are now urging the man in the picture to contact them ‘as soon as possible’ as he may have information that could help with their enquiries.
He is described as white, around 6ft in height and of stocky build with blonde hair and a tattoo on his right arm.
He was wearing a dark blue Rangers strip and blue shorts.
Constable Scott Pope said: “We are keen to speak to this man who may have information which could assist with our enquiries.
“I would encourage him and anyone who may recognise him to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 3340 of August 9. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.