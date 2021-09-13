Loch Lomond: Pensioner dies after crash on A82 near Luss

Margaret Henderson, from Kirkintilloch, received life threatening injuries in the collision on the A82, near Luss, on Saturday August 28.

The 77-year-old had been receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but died from medical complications on Wednesday, September 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men, aged 51 and 76, were also injured in the crash.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Margaret and enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with any information can contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2591 of Saturday, August 28, 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Margaret Henderson, from Kirkintilloch, received life threatening injuries in the collision on the A82, near Luss, on Saturday August 28.