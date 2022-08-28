Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of their continuing investigation into Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killing and other recent murders in Liverpool, Merseyside Police again urged the public to come forward and help.

It is almost a week since Olivia was fatally shot when a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into her family home in Dovecot, also injuring Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, 46.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a short but dramatic video appeal on Twitter, Merseyside Police warned that anyone withholding information must give it up.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot last Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

During the video, a voiceover states: “We’ve got parents who’ve lost their children.

“We’ve got a nine-year-old girl who won’t celebrate her 18th birthday. She won’t celebrate her wedding. She won’t have children of her own.

“If you’ve got information and you’re withholding it, you’re protecting the killers. We need your information. Provide that information to us and we’ll do the rest.”

Two men who had been arrested and questioned by detectives over Olivia’s death were bailed on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man, from Huyton, was recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Both he and a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.