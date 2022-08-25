Liverpool shooting: Number of names provided to police hunting killer of nine-year-old Olivia

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schoolgirl died on Monday night after a man was chased into her home, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, by a masked shooter who killed Olivia and injured her 46-year-old mother Cheryl.

On Thursday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said police were pursuing a number of “positive lines of enquiry” and warned the killer: “We will not rest until we find you and we will find you.”

Speaking at a media briefing at Merseyside Police HQ, he said: “We have had a number of names provided to us.”

A tribute is left near to the scene of an incident on Kingsheath Avenue in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

He told reporters it was unclear if the gunman may have fled overseas, but said: “We will find him wherever he goes.”

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

Police said the two people in the Audi had been traced and spoken to by officers.

Another man, who was with Nee at the time of the shooting on Kingsheath Avenue, had also been spoken to, the force said.

Nee has not been named by police, but Mr Kameen said the 35-year-old man who was injured in the shooting remained in hospital and would be returned to prison following treatment after having his licence revoked.

Olivia’s mother has now been released from hospital.

Organised crime gangs which operated in the area and ongoing feuds are being looked into as part of the investigation, Mr Kameen said.

He praised the level of support from communities as “phenomenal”, but continued to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Kameen added: “We have had information from a wide variety of sources.

“I would appeal to all our members of the community to engage with us with each of these horrific murders, provide us with the information we need to identify those who are responsible and, again, I would ask those who operate in the criminal fraternity to search their consciences around these three attacks and come forward.”