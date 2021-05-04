Lisa Ferguson, 16, was last seen in the Strathblane area at 6.50pm on Monday.

She is 5ft 5in, slim and has long, straight brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Ferguson, 16, has been reported missing.

When she was last seen, she wearing black jeans, black jumper, black jacket and a white bag.

Officers confirmed Lisa is known to visit Glasgow city centre, Clydebank and Coatbridge.

A police spokesman said: “If seen please contact Police on 101 quoting ref no: PS-20210503-3498.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.