Lisa Ferguson, 16, was last seen in the Strathblane area at 6.50pm on Monday.
She is 5ft 5in, slim and has long, straight brown hair.
When she was last seen, she wearing black jeans, black jumper, black jacket and a white bag.
Officers confirmed Lisa is known to visit Glasgow city centre, Clydebank and Coatbridge.
A police spokesman said: “If seen please contact Police on 101 quoting ref no: PS-20210503-3498.”