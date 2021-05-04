Lisa Ferguson: Concerns grow for teenage girl reported missing

A teenage girl has been reported missing and concerns are growing for her welfare.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 4:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 4:32 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Lisa Ferguson, 16, was last seen in the Strathblane area at 6.50pm on Monday.

She is 5ft 5in, slim and has long, straight brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Glasgow High Street: Huge fire rips through city centre building as 40 firefight...
Lisa Ferguson, 16, has been reported missing.

When she was last seen, she wearing black jeans, black jumper, black jacket and a white bag.

Officers confirmed Lisa is known to visit Glasgow city centre, Clydebank and Coatbridge.

A police spokesman said: “If seen please contact Police on 101 quoting ref no: PS-20210503-3498.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.