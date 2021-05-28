Lauren Wilson: Man arrested and charged in connection with woman's death after officers respond to call in Glasgow home

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Paisley woman Lauren Wilson.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 28th May 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 2:53 pm
Police Scotland sent officers to attend an address in Cardon Square, Renfrew around 11.45pm on Wednesday, May 26.

A 34 year old woman, now named as Lauren Wilson of Paisley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is reportedly due to appear before the Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday, May 28.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

