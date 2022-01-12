On several occasions, a green coloured laser pen was shone in the eyes of vehicle drivers within the Queens Drive and King George V Park area of Stranraer.

The targeted drivers experienced temporary vision loss as a result, and were forced to pull over, to avoid colliding with other cars on the road.

These incidents took place between 10pm on Tuesday, January 4 and 6.50pm on Monday, January 10.

Police officers have issued an appeal on social media, and are looking to speak to any members of the public who witnessed these incidents.

Anyone with any information on these incidents has been encouraged to contact Police Scotland, either by calling 101, going to any police station, or contacting Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, by quoting the crime number PDG0002940122.

