Police attended the incident on Nairn Road in Inverclyde just after 1am following unconfirmed reports of gunshots, with a 37-year-old injured at the scene.
The man has died after being taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.15 am on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, police were called to a house on Nairn Road, Greenock where a man was found seriously injured.
"Officers attended and the 37-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
“Officers are treating his death as suspicious and enquiries are continuing.”
The police response was triggered after unconfirmed reports of gunshots being heard by locals.