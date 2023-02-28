A police investigation has been launched after a reported shooting in the Larkfield area of Greenock.

Police attended the incident on Nairn Road in Inverclyde just after 1am following unconfirmed reports of gunshots, with a 37-year-old injured at the scene.

The man has died after being taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

A police investigation has been launched after a reported shooting in the Larkfield area of Greenock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.15 am on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, police were called to a house on Nairn Road, Greenock where a man was found seriously injured.

"Officers attended and the 37-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Officers are treating his death as suspicious and enquiries are continuing.”