Rangers handed out indefinite bans to supporters after the footage, from what appears to be a supporters’ bus, emerged on Sunday when Rangers were in Dingwall to face Ross County.

Police said two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an “alleged hate crime directed towards a Celtic Football Club player following reports of a video circulating online”.

Two charged over alleged hate crime towards Celtic player Furuhashi

Officers were made aware of the video on Monday August 23.

The men, one 30 and one 26, have been released on an undertaking and are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are continuing to identify others involved and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland via 101, or by making a call anonymously ton 0800 555 111.”

